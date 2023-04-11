Karnataka Elections 2023: After Eshwarappa, senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar asked to step down by party

Hours after senior Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa announced his decision to quit electoral politics, former CM and veteran BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has said that the party has asked him to step down.

Shettar, as per reports, said he has been asked by the party to step aside ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

This comes ahead of the BJP releasing its list of candidates for the May 10 election. Shettar, like Eshwarappa, is rumored to have not been given a ticket by the party to contest polls.

Shettar, as per report by news9, has refused to step aside and asked the party to give him another chance.

“I received a call from the BJP high command today asking me to make way for young faces. If they wanted to refuse a ticket they could have done it 3-4 months ago. The high command’s decision has hurt me. I have asked the party to give me a ticket, and they have said that they will let me know,” Shettar said in Hubballi, as per news9.

Shettar disclosed that in his call with high command, he inquired of the party chief the reason behind his removal.

“I have worked for the party for 30 years. I was elected from the constituency six times. I asked them, what was the reason for asking me to step down. According to me, the survey results were positive. There are no corruption allegations against me. They also offered me other roles at the party. They should give respect to the senior leaders. I am really hurt by the decision. I have asked them to reconsider the decision, they have assured me to discuss it in a meeting. I am sure that they would give an opportunity to contest polls,” Shettar said.