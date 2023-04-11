Karnataka Elections 2023: Senior BJP leader and Shivamogga MLA KS Eshwarappa quits electoral politics

KS Eshwarappa | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader in Karnataka and MLA from Shivamogga constituency, KS Eshwarappa, on Tuesday stated that he would not participate in the Karnataka election scheduled for May 10th amid increasing speculation about the party's delay in announcing candidates.

In a letter to BJP president JP Nadda, the former deputy CM said: "I am withdrawing from electoral politics."

"The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the last 40 years. I went from a booth in-charge to state party chief. I also had the honour of becoming Deputy Chief Minister," he wrote.

Eshwarappa may have taken this action as a precautionary measure, as he had suggested last month that he could be excluded from the list of candidates.