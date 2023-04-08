Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's campaign visit to Kolar postponed for second time

ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign visit to Karnataka's Kolar district has been postponed for the second time.

The state Congress chief DK Shivakumar informed reporters that the candidates would be busy filing nominations, making it too early for Gandhi to visit tomorrow.

Rahul may visit Kolar on April 16

According to news reports, Gandhi was originally scheduled to visit the key mining district on April 5, but the visit has been rescheduled for April 16.

Notably, Kolar is the same district where Gandhi made his controversial "Modi surname" comment in April 2019, which eventually resulted in his conviction in a criminal defamation case filed by a BJP leader in Gujarat.

Shivakumar and his party colleague Siddaramaiah are the two prominent faces of the Congress party in Karnataka.

There have been rumors of a rift between the two regarding the question of who would become the chief minister if Congress comes to power, but both leaders have denied any such tensions.

Congress's second list out

The Congress party has already announced its second list of candidates, but some supporters and ticket hopefuls staged protests after not finding their names on the list.

Speaking about the issue, Shivakumar assured reporters that he would speak to everyone and try to resolve things. He acknowledged that there would be anger among those who did not get tickets, but he promised to address the situation.

BJP meeting today in Delhi to to finalise its list of candidates

Meanwhile, the BJP is meeting in Delhi today to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming election. The party is said to have shortlisted three names from each constituency in Karnataka, according to news agency PTI.

Karnataka has 224 assembly seats, and voting is scheduled for May 10, with counting taking place on May 13.