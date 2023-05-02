Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress releases party's poll manifesto; promises to ban Bajrang Dal, to extend Old Pension Scheme |

Congress released the party's manifesto for the Karnataka Elections 2023 on Tuesday. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders are present on the occasion.

#WATCH | Congress releases the party's manifesto for the #KarnatakaElections2023



Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders are present on the occasion.

The Congress party's manifesto promises various measures aimed at ensuring social harmony, protecting the interests of the common people, and boosting the morale of the police force. The manifesto also promises to restore the old pension scheme and provide free public transport for women on buses.

Here are key promises from the manifesto:

Ban on Bajrang Dal

In response to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Congress party has promised to ban the Bajrang Dal. This move has been made to ensure that communal harmony is maintained in the state.

Allowance for cops on night duty

The manifesto promises to provide a Rs 5,000 allowance to cops on night duty. This step has been taken to boost the morale of the police force and to ensure that they perform their duties with more efficiency.

Old Pension Scheme extension

The Congress party has also promised to consider the extension of the old pension scheme. This scheme was replaced by the National Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2004, and many government employees have been demanding its restoration.

Repeal of anti-people laws

The manifesto also promises to repeal anti-people laws that were brought in by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move has been made to ensure that the interests of the common people are protected.

Social harmony panels

Congress has also promised to set up social harmony panels at the panchayat level. This will help in resolving issues related to caste and communal conflicts at the grassroots level.

Free public transport for women

The Congress party has promised to provide free public transport for women on buses. This move has been made to ensure that women can travel safely and comfortably in the state.

#KarnatakaElections2023 | Congress in its manifesto announces that its govt will provide 200 units of free electricity.



Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family.



Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to…

Five major schemes of Congress in manifesto

Congress in its manifesto announced that its government will provide 200 units of free electricity under the Gruha Jyoti scheme. Rs 2,000 will be given every month to each and every woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

10kg of free foodgrains of their choice such as rice, ragi, jowar & millet will be provided to very person in the below poverty line families. This will be done under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Rs 3,000 will be given per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month will be given to unemployed diploma holders under the Yuvanidhi scheme. Free travel will be allowed to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses under the Shakti scheme.