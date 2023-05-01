Karnataka Elections 2023: Siddaramaiah slams BJP, calls its poll manifesto 'bogus'

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, calling it "bogus" and accusing the party of failing to fulfil most of its promises from the previous state election.

Sidda: Congress party's manifesto is implementable

Speaking to the media in Gadag on Monday, Siddaramaiah highlighted the difference between Congress and BJP manifestos and stated that the Congress party's manifesto is implementable.

He further alleged that the BJP made 600 promises in 2018 but only implemented 55, while Congress fulfilled 158 out of its 165 promises.

'BJP Praja Pranalike'

Earlier on the same day, BJP released its manifesto, 'BJP Praja Pranalike,' in Bengaluru, which includes some significant promises such as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The party also stated that it would establish a high-level committee to make recommendations on the UCC's implementation. The NRC would be launched to ensure that all illegal immigrants are promptly deported from the state, according to the manifesto.

BJP: "justice to all; appeasement to none"

The manifesto release was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, who said that the party's policy of "justice to all; appeasement to none" allows it to move in the direction of the Uniform Civil Code.

BJP also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT) to counter the menace of religious fundamentalism and terror. Additionally, the party promised to create 10 lakh jobs in the manufacturing sector and provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Line) families.