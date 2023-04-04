 Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai says BJP will get 'complete majority', predicts 'surprising results' in some constituencies
Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai says BJP will get 'complete majority', predicts 'surprising results' in some constituencies

Bommai on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will return to power with 'complete majority'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will return to power with 'complete majority'. He also said that there will be 'surprising results' in some constituencies.

BJP will get complete majority: CM Bommai

"There will be a complete majority for BJP. A surprising result will come in some constituencies. Workers and leaders have confidence," CM Bommai told reporters, news agency ANI reported.

"They want something but who knows what the pulse of the people is? People's opinions will be known after the result. It is not possible to become an MLA only if there isn't people's support," he said.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar dreaming of becoming CM: Bommai

Hitting out at Congress over Siddaramaiah's alleged comments in an interview over the CM post, Bommai said: "What Siddaramaiah said is a reflection of the phenomena happening internally in Congress. Both DK Shivakumar & Siddaramaiah are dreaming of becoming CM. That dream will not come true."

The assembly elections in the southern state are scheduled for May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

CM to contest from hometown Shiggaon in Haveri

Earlier on Monday, CM Bommai confirmed that he intends to run for reelection in the upcoming Assembly elections from his hometown of Shiggaon, located in the Haveri district.Bommai claimed that there is a "pro-incumbency" sentiment in the state and highlighted that significant changes have occurred across the country since the BJP-led government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took charge.

"I will contest from Shiggaon in Haveri," the Karnataka CM told reporters.

He further stated that the ruling BJP was fully prepared to contest the elections and they will be seeking votes based on their performance.

Accusing the Congress party, the Chief Minister criticized the large-scale corruption and instability in the country during the UPA's governance, which had a detrimental effect on the economy.

It is worth noting that Bommai has held the position of Chief Minister in the state since July 2021.

