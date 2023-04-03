Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai confirms he will contest polls from Shiggaon in Haveri

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai | Photo: PTI

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, confirmed on Monday that he intends to run for reelection in the upcoming Assembly elections from his hometown of Shiggaon, located in the Haveri district.

Bommai claimed that there is a "pro-incumbency" sentiment in the state and highlighted that significant changes have occurred across the country since the BJP-led government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took charge.

"I will contest from Shiggaon in Haveri," the Karnataka CM told reporters.

He further stated that the ruling BJP was fully prepared to contest the elections and they will be seeking votes based on their performance.

Accusing the Congress party, the Chief Minister criticized the large-scale corruption and instability in the country during the UPA's governance, which had a detrimental effect on the economy.

It is worth noting that Bommai has held the position of Chief Minister in the state since July 2021.

More about Shiggaon constituency

Shiggaon (Gen) is a constituency in the State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha located in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka. It falls under the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency has a total of 209,629 voters, comprising general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Among the general voters, 109,443 are male, 100,077 are female, and 6 belong to other genders. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 91.36, and the estimated literacy rate is around 74%.

Past election results

Basavaraj Bommai won from the constituency in 2018 assembly elections, defeating Congress' Sayed Azeempeer Khadri. Bommai polled 83,868 votes, while the Congress candidate garnered 74,603 votes. In the 2018 elections, the voter turnout was 79.55%.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, BJP emerged victorious in this constituency with a margin of 9,503 votes (6.33%), having secured 48.64% of the total votes polled. The voter turnout for the 2013 election was 79.72%.

Similarly, BJP had also won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 12,862 votes (10.44%), obtaining 51.76% of the votes polled.