Karnataka: Flying Squad of EC checks CM Bommai's car, Code of Conduct enforced in State ahead of elections; watch |

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's car was checked by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission as he was on his way to Sri Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapur on Friday. A model code of conduct has been enforced in the State in view of the May 10 Assembly elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.