Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar booked by Mandya rural police for throwing ₹500 notes on artists

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has been booked by the Mandya rural police after he was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes at the artists during the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Mandya district on March 28, said police.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.