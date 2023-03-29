WATCH: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar showers ₹ 500 notes on artist during Praja Dhwani Yatra

WATCH: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar showers ₹ 500 notes during Praja Dhwani Yatra in Srirangapatna |

A video of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar is going viral on social media. The video is said to be shot in a rally on Tuesday.

According to reports, DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 notes at people during a rally in Mandya on Tuesday. He participated in the Praja Dhvani Yatra organized by the Congress in Srirangapatna. During this, he showered money on the artists from the top of the bus in Bevinahalli.

Shivakumar in controversy earlier too

DK Shivakumar called for the arrest of the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, on Wednesday. Shivakumar alleged that the DGP had been protecting the incumbent BJP government while targeting leaders affiliated with his own party (INC) through legal proceedings.

Shivakumar called DGP 'nalayak'

Shivakumar, who is set to lead the Congress party along with Siddaramaiah in the lead up to upcoming assembly elections, said: "This DGP is nalayak (useless). Immediately, there should be a case against him. And he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him."

"He has finished three years in service. How many days do you want to keep and worship him? He has been filing cases only against Congress. He has registered more than 25 cases against us," the senior Congress leader said.

Shivakumar says DGP will face arrest if Congress gets power

Shivakumar hinted at possibility of the DGP facing an arrest if Congress returns to power in the southern state, with the upcoming elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly scheduled to take place before May 2023.

In order to obtain a majority in Karnataka and assume power, Congress has established a goal of winning a minimum of 150 out of the 224 assembly seats.

While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, Congress is yet to announce its list.