Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, his daughter get Central agencies' notices | ANI

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a notice to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday night asking him to be present on February 22 in connection with the money he paid towards college and school fees of his children.

Similarly, his daughter DKS Aishwarya has been served notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a financial deal of the college of which she is a trustee secretary.

DKS: ED and CBI have been “directed” only at opposition leaders

DKS, who is currently undertaking Praja Dhwani Yatre (march) as part of the party's preparations for the ensuing Assembly polls, alleged that the ED and CBI have been “directed” only at opposition leaders and not at those from the ruling party.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said: “Everyday notices are being served, yesterday it was served to my daughter and to our college, regarding fees paid and exam passed. The CBI has issued the notice. What should I say? If they are questioning me about college fees payment, imagine what all they are asking.” He added, “I have answered to ED and come back regarding what I have given to National Herald, again they are asking me to appear before ED on February 22. What to do? Should I go ahead with Praja Dwani Yatre?”

DKS had earlier appeared before the ED in Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

