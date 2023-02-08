Karnataka Shocker! Dalit woman tied, abused and thrashed by Hindu man after cow strays on his land

A shocking incident from the Koppal district in Karnataka has come to light wherein a Dalit woman was beaten and abused by a Hindu man after her cow strayed onto his land.

The woman was tied to a pole in front of the accused's house, and then assaulted, beaten with chappals, and hurled casteist abuses by the person.

"Family members of the Dalit victim have alleged this is a common practice followed by the accused Amaresh Kumbar for many years.

"The incident occurred on February 3 in Rampur village. Kanakagiri police registered a case against Kumbar under the SC ST Act," informed The Dalit Voice.

