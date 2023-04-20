 Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLC H Vishwanath joins Congress, cites 'political reasons' for switch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLC H Vishwanath joins Congress, cites 'political reasons' for switch

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLC H Vishwanath joins Congress, cites 'political reasons' for switch

He played big role in toppling JDS-Cong coalition in 2019.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

On Thursday, BJP MLC H Vishwanath declared that he would be joining the Congress Party citing "political reasons."

This decision follows a series of resignations from the Karnataka BJP, with several leaders leaving after being denied their preferred nominations for the May 10 election.

Prominent leaders who left BJP

Some of the prominent leaders who have left the BJP recently include former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, minister S Angara, MLA M P Kumaraswamy, MLC R Shankar, Jagadish Shettar, and MLC Ayanur Manjunath.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP MLC H Vishwanath said: "Today I am joining Congress. There are political reasons due to which I am leaving BJP and joining Congress".

"Reasons are many. I am a backward man, particularly a village man. The philosophy of village and backward class, schedule class, and minorities live together, haves and have nots live together. This is a philosophy of the country, secular ideology but the BJP is against to it," he added.

"Definitely Congress is going to win (in the upcoming Karnataka election), that is not the reason to join it," he remarked.

Congress's final list of candidates

On Thursday, the Congress party released its final list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

The list includes Mohammed Shalem for Raichur, BV Rajeev Gowda for Sidlaghatta, S Anand Kumar for C V Raman Nagar (SC), HP Sridhar Gowda for Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali for Mangalore City North. However, the party had already made a change to its candidate list by replacing Mohammed Yousuf Savanur with Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the Shiggaon constituency, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, on Wednesday.

It is still unclear whether H Vishwanath will be accommodated as a Congress candidate.

The last date for filing nominations is today, April 20.

The Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP announces candidates for remaining two seats, Eshwarappa's son misses...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naroda Gam massacre case: All accused acquitted by special court in Ahmedabad

Naroda Gam massacre case: All accused acquitted by special court in Ahmedabad

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLC H Vishwanath joins Congress, cites 'political reasons' for switch

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLC H Vishwanath joins Congress, cites 'political reasons' for switch

'Still time to apologise': Anurag Thakur tells Rahul Gandhi after court rejects plea for stay on...

'Still time to apologise': Anurag Thakur tells Rahul Gandhi after court rejects plea for stay on...

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Four killed after massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Aravalli; visuals...

Four killed after massive fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Aravalli; visuals...