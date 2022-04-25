Karnataka: Education officer seeks report from Bengaluru school after right-wing group accuses institution of imposing Bible on students

A state education officer in Karnataka sought a report from Bengaluru school on Monday after a right-wing group reportedly accused the school of imposing Bible on students. A new controversy has errupted in the state months after hijab ban which created a political furore nationwide.

Clarence High School in Bengaluru has taken an undertaking from parents that they would not object to their wards carrying the holy book Bible to school premises. Reacting to the directives of the school, certain right-wing groups called it a violation of the Karnataka Education Act.

State spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Mohan Gowda alleged that the school here has asked non-Christian students to compulsorily carry and read the Bible.

He said, "The declaration of the school administration to compulsorily carry and read the Bible for all students is a religious conspiracy. This is a violation of Articles 25 and 30 of the Indian Constitution. The Supreme Court has also said that no person can force religious teachings on children of other religions. This is the violation of Supreme Court as well." Gowda further said that they will complain to the Karnataka Education Minister and demand action against the school administration.

The Samithi would approach Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on this matter and demand cancellation of license of the school for forcefully imposing the Christian religion preaching to non-Christian students.

Reacting to the development, the education minister clarified that there is no provision for making the Bible reading compulsory in schools, if it is found to be true, action will be initiated against the school, he said.

While, Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik today asked the school management to keep the Bible at their homes and churches. "Why is Bible being preached to Hindu students who comprise 90 per cent of the total student population in the school?" he questioned. The school must be seized and students transferred to other schools, he demanded.

Meanwhile, George Mathew, the school principal, has stated to the media that he is sad over the development. The Bible has been taught for 100 years. He maintained that advocates will answer all questions raised against the institution.

