Bengaluru: Drunk TTE misbehaves with female passenger at Krishnarajapuram station; sacked after video goes viral

A video has surfaced on the internet from the Krishnarajapuram station near Bengaluru where a female passenger alleged that a ticket checker pulled her, misbehvaed with her while she was leaving from the station demanding her to show her ticket.

Video shows TTE harassing the female passenger

In the video surfaced on Twitter, the woman can be seen shouting at the station in distress while the TTE asks her to show her ticket. Fellow passengers can be seen confronting the TTE after they found out that the female passenger was alleged touched inappropriately by him.

The TTE on the other side can be seen replying arrogantly while demanding her to leave the station as soon as she shows him the ticket. He also mentioned that it is his job to check tickets of the passengers and he is just doing the same.

Drunk TT pulled her at KJM . While the girl was telling she had her ticket, showed ticket to TT but TT didn't listen anything,pulled her and still misbehave with her.We need explanation for on duty drunk TT.@RailMinIndia@Central_Railway please take strict action against the TT. pic.twitter.com/UUjRcm8X1w — Karishma behera (@karishma_behera) March 14, 2023

Soon after the female passenger showed him her ticket, she broke into tears saying that she was harassed by the railway employee. The mob around them can be seen catching hold of the TTE who tried to fled away from the scene.

One of the passengers can be seen saying that the TTE was drunk. As soon as they found out that he was drunk, they asked the female passenger to call the cops. At the end another TTE can be seen at the scene trying to calm the situation.

TTE suspended the TTE

Soon after the video went viral, the railway department took cognizance and ordered strict action against the TTE. The Railways suspended the TTE and ordered an enquiry on the case.

Statement from Railways

After the incident was reported, Railways issued a statement and stated, 22863 is HWH SMVB express is weekly Humsafar express and has no stoppage at KJM.

The TTE seen in the video is Santosh of KJM station and not an onboard TTE. It is alleged that Santosh was drunk while on duty and he pulled the lady passenger out of the train when the train halted, it stated.

Santosh is placed under suspension with immediate effect and further investigations are on.