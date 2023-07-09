 Karnataka Crime: Shop Owner Sets Labourer On Fire; Covers It Up As Electrocution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Crime: Shop Owner Sets Labourer On Fire; Covers It Up As Electrocution

Karnataka Crime: Shop Owner Sets Labourer On Fire; Covers It Up As Electrocution

Mangaluru South police arrested the accused on Saturday based on evidence after questioning local residents in the vicinity, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A 32-year-old grocery shop owner has been arrested from Mulihithlu here on charges of murdering his labourer by setting him on fire and later passing it off as an electrocution, police said. Mangaluru South police arrested the accused, Tausif Hussain, on Saturday based on evidence after questioning local residents in the vicinity, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said.

The murder

The man allegedly set Gajnana, the labourer, on fire and then tried to misrepresent it as an electrocution.

Read Also
Karnataka: Heavy Rain Claims 4 In Dakshina Kannada, Three Drown, One Electrocuted
article-image

Police said the accused allegedly killed Gajnana over a minor dispute by setting him on fire. To cover up the crime, he falsely informed the people in the area that Gajnana had been electrocuted and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

After preliminary investigation, police confirmed the incident to be a murder and the accused was arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said. 

Read Also
Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Announces Replacement of NEP with 'Marusinchana
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rajnath Singh Birthday Special: Interesting Facts To Know About The Defence Minister Of India

Rajnath Singh Birthday Special: Interesting Facts To Know About The Defence Minister Of India

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Police Baton Charge BJP Workers Protesting Against Alleged Poll...

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Police Baton Charge BJP Workers Protesting Against Alleged Poll...

Delhi Rains: Downpour Drowns NCR, Throws Life Out Of Gear

Delhi Rains: Downpour Drowns NCR, Throws Life Out Of Gear

Landslide Hits Bus In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, 2 Dead; Visuals Surface

Landslide Hits Bus In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, 2 Dead; Visuals Surface

Chirag Paswan Meets MoS Nityanand Rai Amid Talks Of Him Joining NDA, Says LJP Has Authorised Him To...

Chirag Paswan Meets MoS Nityanand Rai Amid Talks Of Him Joining NDA, Says LJP Has Authorised Him To...