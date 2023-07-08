Karnataka: Heavy Rain Claims 4 In Dakshina Kannada, Three Drown, One Electrocuted

Four people have been reported dead in Dakshina Kannada till Friday due to rain-related incidents in Karnataka this monsoon, officials said.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 101.8 mm of rainfall on Friday, according to the District Disaster Management Authority. A 46-year-old woman was killed when her house collapsed in a landslide in Nandavara village of Bantwal in the region on Friday morning, the authority said, adding her 20-year-old daughter was rescued by locals. Following the incident, Bantwal Tehsildar, S B Koodalagi visited the spot and expressed grief over the incident, and met the victim's family.

2 drown while crossing culvert

Two people died between July 4 and July 5 in Dakshina Kannada Suresh Gatty, 52, drowned in rainwater on July 4 in Ullala, Dakshina Kannada while he was crossing a culvert. The district administration has paid ₹5 lakh as compensation to his family members.

While on July 5, Santosh, 34, was electrocuted in Kulai when he came in contact with a live electricity wire that had fallen on the road. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had instructed the officials to take immediate relief measures for the damage caused by heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

Spot inspections to be conducted

He has instructed District in charge ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Mankala Vaidya to conduct spot inspections. The chief minister has sought information from the Chief Secretary regarding the damage caused by the rain and instructed officers to be prepared to undertake relief measures.

