15 people lost their lives in flash flood during Amarnath Yatra in July: MoS Home

Representative | Photo: ANI

At least 15 people lost their lives due to a flash flood, but no individual has been reported missing during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a query of BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar on the number of pilgrims who lost their lives due to flash floods during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, MoS Rai informed, "As per information provided by Jammu and Kashmir government, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood, but no person has been reported missing."

Rai further said that government agencies like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and UT government officials were deployed for search operations, rescue and relief of pilgrims.

He said, "Reportedly, 42 pilgrims have died due to natural causes till 19th July. In the years 2020 and 2021, Amarnath Yatra was not organized owing to COVID-19."

Reportedly 42 pilgrims have died due to natural causes till 19th July. In the years 2020 and 2021, Amarnath Yatra was not organized owing to COVID-19: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/MJWPhN6PCs — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

"The Yatris were immediately evacuated to safer places or camps and provided accommodation and food while the injured were moved to the nearest medical facilities," he added.

Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, it the yatra was on halt for some time.

Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine.

The Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.