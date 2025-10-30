 Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO

In his address, PM Modi accused Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of belonging to “the most corrupt families” and running “shops of false promises” ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Joint Rallies In Bihar On October 29 | ANI

Muzaffarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 30, launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during his campaign rally in Muzaffarpur.

In his address, he accused both leaders of belonging to “the most corrupt families” and running “shops of false promises” ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

'Two Yuvrajs, two corrupt families'

Addressing a massive crowd at the Sugar Mill Ground in Motipur, the Prime Minister said, “In Bihar’s electoral battle, there is now a pair of Yuvraajs who consider themselves Yuvraajs. One is the Yuvraaj of India’s most corrupt family, and the other is the Yuvraaj of Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both of them are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores.”

Have a look at his statement here:

He went on to add that both leaders “cannot digest a meal without abusing a kaamdar (a worker)”, drawing a contrast between dynastic politics and what he described as a government built on performance.

Modi also invoked the cultural identity of Muzaffarpur, saying, “Yahan ki litchi jitni meethi hoti hai, utni hi meethi hai boli bhi hai (The litchis here are as sweet as the language spoken here),” before concluding his speech with the slogan, “Phir ek baar, NDA sarkaar.”

‘Five identities’ of RJD-Congress alliance

During his address, the Prime Minister outlined what he called the “five identities” of the RJD-Congress alliance — “katta, krurta, katuta, kusashan, corruption” — referring to violence, cruelty, bitterness, misgovernance and corruption. “Where there is katta, where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down,” he said.

Modi's remarks come as part of a packed campaign schedule that also includes a second rally in Chapra’s Airport Ground later in the day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to hold four public meetings in Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda and Patna, while BJP national president JP Nadda will address gatherings in Buxar and Patna districts.

