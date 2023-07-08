Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Announces Replacement of NEP with 'Marusinchana

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah |

In a recent news buzz about Karnataka's CM slashing over National Education Policy, Siddaramaiah spoke about the education sector associated with the New Education Policy (NEP). Along with several poll promises and initiatives, CM also replaced the NEP with its state's education system named Marusinchana.

Following that, the CM also reiterated that the state's education scheme would align with the social, cultural, local, and economic milieu of the state. To achieve the successful implementation of Marusinchana, Karnataka Budget 2023 has sanctioned Rs 80 crore.

Details of the NEP speech:

Chief Minister mentioned that the NEP is 'incompatible' with the federal system and also has 'several anomalies' that undermine the constitution and democracy. The Marusinchana - a newly introduced education system, is inclusive of 33 lakh students, and the government plans to include one and a half students who have not progressed in matriculation education.

Furthermore, he informed that a uniform education system would not suit a nation like India with diverse languages, cultures, and so on.

In the previous week, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar also confirmed that the state would junk NEP 2020, and education policy will be brought into execution in phases. Alongside, Public Work Minister Jarkiholi also mentioned that the state would not implement Bhartiya Janta Party's ambitious education project.

Additionally, students from undergraduate and postgraduate courses write their exams in both Kannada and English mediums. This decision was taken at the council's 23rd general meeting in December.