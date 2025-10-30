 CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply NOW At consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 registration ends tomorrow, October 31, 2025. Candidates can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in for admission to UG and PG law programs across 24 NLUs.

Thursday, October 30, 2025
CLAT 2026: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registration period for the 2026 session will end tomorrow, October 31, 2025, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). The NLU CLAT 2026 application form is available online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in for interested and qualified students. Applications for admission to UG and PG legal programs at 24 National legal Universities in India are being accepted by the consortium.

CLAT 2026: Important details

Registration start date: August 1, 2025

Last date to register: October 31, 2025

Exam date: December 7, 2025

Exam time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Mode of exam: Offline (pen and paper)

CLAT 2026: Eligibility criteria

For CLAT 2026 UG Program (Five-Year Integrated Law Degree):

Candidates must have received at least 45% on a Class 12 or comparable exam.

SC/ST candidates must receive at least 40% of the possible points.

The UG program has no upper age limit.

For CLAT 2026 PG Program (One-Year LLM Degree):

Candidates must have at least 50% on their LLB or comparable degree from an accredited university.

Candidates in the SC/ST category must receive at least 45% of the possible points.

The PG program has no age restrictions.

CLAT 2026: Steps to apply

To finish registering for CLAT 2026 via the official website, candidates can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026, the official webpage.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CLAT 2026 Registration" option.

Step 3: Create login credentials and enter the necessary information to register.

Step 4: To complete the application, upload supporting materials, and pay the application cost, log in once more.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page for future use following a successful submission.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process prior to the deadline in order to avoid last-minute technical issues.

