Karnataka: Cracks in BJP's ranks? Party meet ends on bitter note after MLA Basanangouda Patil Yatnal and CM Yediyurappa trade angry words

Bengaluru: Just a day after the BJP high command cemented the place of BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka till he completes his term, wide cracks developed in the party with a senior MLA shouting at the CM in an ugly face-off.

The shouting episode reportedly took place at a meeting of legislators called by Yediyurappa on Monday. After initial discussions on fund allocation, the meeting ended on a bitter note when a spat broke out between the CM and senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal – a Lingyat leader from North Karnataka. The shouting match took place even as ministers and senior party functionaries stood stunned.

Yediyurappa had in fact called the meeting to put to rest the brewing discontent among party MLAs following complaints that he was not devoting enough time and funds to them. Even as the CM was trying to justify allocation of funds, Yatnal reportedly lost his cool, according to reports in the local media. The CM and Yatnal reportedly shouted at each other in the singular, MLAs witness to the incident told the local media.

Yatnal started off his speech at the meeting, questioning Yediyurappa’s biased fund allocation for constituencies of certain BJP MLAs. “Why do Shivamogga and Shikaripura (BSY’s home district and town respectively) get more funds at the expense of other constituencies? Why haven’t you fulfilled the promise of setting aside Rs 25,000 crore for Upper Krishna Project,” Yatnal reportedly asked the CM on his face, hinting that Yediyurappa was neglecting north Karnataka.

Yediyurappa reportedly said he was short of funds due to the pandemic. To this Yatnal countered: “Why hasn’t the pandemic stopped you from giving funds to your district?”

He then alleged that the CM’s son BY Vijayendra was the real seat of power. “It’s your family — specifically your son Vijayendra, who is running this government — that will be the reason for your downfall. It is best if you resign as CM while you still have credibility. You are dragging yourself through the mud,” Yatnal reportedly told the CM.

It was then the Yediyurappa lost his cool and shouted at Yatnal saying “Are you trying to intimidate me and indulge in goondagiri? Get out!” Yatnal shot back, “I’m not indulging in goondagiri. You have called me for the meeting. I have not come to your house to be told to get out.”