Karnataka: Cops arrest 5 including a minor in Mysuru gang rape case

Bengaluru: Five persons including a juvenile from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Karnataka Police for allegedly gangraping a 23-year-old MBA student near Mysuru on August 24. Two of the accused are reportedly absconding and search is on to nab them.

Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood said Saturday that all the accused were from Tiruppur and used to frequently visited Mysuru for work. Among the five were labourers, a driver, carpenter, painter and others who were doing odd jobs.

While four of the accused were arrested from Tiruppur district, one was picked up from Erode district in west Tamil Nadu.

The arrested are: N. Murugesan (22), S. Joseph (28), S. Prakash a.k.a. Aravind (21) and the juvenile boy within the limits of the Cheyur police station near Avinashi in Tiruppur district. Police teams from Karnataka nabbed the other accused, Boopathi (28), from Talavadi in Erode district. Two more accused from Tiruppur district, who were allegedly involved in the gang rape, have absconded.

The Cheyur police also seized a mini-truck allegedly used by the accused and handed it over to the Karnataka police. Murugesan was allegedly involved in a murder in Erode district that occurred around two years ago.

Sood said the police worked on the case using technical and scientific evidence from the incident spot. “We are yet to collect a statement from the victim, as she is yet to come out of the trauma. Also, we got some details from her male friend, but that was incomplete and did not help much in the investigation,” he said.

A senior police officer said the victim, who is reportedly from Mumbai, left Mysuru Friday. “Defying doctors’ suggestions, her parents chose to take her to their home state, and left on Friday afternoon. She was not in good condition to travel, but they chose to take her,” the officer said.

Sood said the juvenile detained is 17 years old, subject to verification. But in cases of serious nature, those above the age of 16 too will be tried in regular court, said Sood, quoting the change in definition of juvenile accused after the Delhi 2012 gangrape case.

The DGP added that there was an attempt by the accused to extort Rs 3 lakh from the victims.

“We will be filing the chargesheet at the earliest. We are also hoping to get the victim’s statement at the earliest. The staff of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been doing their best to collect additional details”, he said.

On August 24, a 23-year-old MBA student, who was with her friend in the Tippayyanakere region in Lalithadripura area of Mysuru, was allegedly gangraped by the accused at around 8 pm.

A case has been registered against the accused.

The police had earlier questioned a few students of a college in Mysuru and 30 others living in and around the area. All of them had watertight alibis.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 10:27 PM IST