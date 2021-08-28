Yuva Sena urges Karnataka CM, DGP to help Mumbai girl who was gangraped in Mysuru

The Yuva Sena, youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena, on Saturday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to render help to an MBA student who was gang-raped in Mysuru.

In letters to the CM and DGP of the neighbouring state, the Yuva Sena Secretary Durga Bhosle-Shinde, Core Committee members Suprada Phatarpekar, Sheetal Sheth and Subhashini Thevar expressed "deep anguish" over the incident on the 23-year-old MBA student of Mumbai.

"The victim's condition is critical, as reported by media. An assault on a woman anywhere is an assault on humanity," said the Yuva Sena team, urging to provide her the best medicare, besides urgent and strict action against the perpetrators.

Bhosle-Shinde further said that the victim's male friend was also brutally assaulted and there have been arrests in the incident which happened on Thursday and resulted in a huge political furore.

"The police must treat this incident with the utmost urgency and take all relevant steps to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Any delay will make it even more difficult to ensure justice to the survivor," she added.

