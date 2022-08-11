Karnataka: Two killed, several injured as communal clashes break out between two communities in Koppal; Section 144 imposed

As many as two people lost their lives and six others got injured after a clash broke out between two communities in the Hulihyder village of Koppal district in Karnataka on Thursday, according to ANI. Section 144 has been imposed in the district by the local administration.

As per a India Today report, on the basis of preliminary information, a Hindu boy was in love with a Muslim girl. During a Muharram program, the boy went to meet the girl, after which arguments broke out between them.

Soon, other people from both communities joined them and started beating each other.

Over eight people got injured. Two of the injured, Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60) died in the hospital.

A police team reached the site of the incident and took the situation under control. Section 144 has been imposed in the village as a precautionary measure.

