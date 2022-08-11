Karnataka BJP Yuva murder: '7 accused arrested, 3 absconding' says police

Praveen Nettaru, district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, who was murdered in Bellare | Twitter/@BSBommai

Mangaluru Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that they have arrested seven accused in the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. They adding that three more prime accused are to be taken into custody.

While speaking to the media, Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mangaluru said that the police and NIA will issue warrants for three prime accused who are on the run.

It is pertinent to meention here that Mangaluru police along with NIA held a review meeting with officers of various districts at Bellare and discussed the developments in the case.

Before the meeting, ADGP Mangaluru Alok Kumar, "We will take action against those who are directly or indirectly involved. NIA is with the Mangaluru police. Karnataka police and NIA will discuss those who are absconded. We (Karnatak police and NIA) will issue a warrant to them through court, seizure of their property, and other things."

BJP Yuva morcha murder case

BJP member Praveen Nettaru was killed by swords on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk's Bellare. His killing led to tension and protests at several places in Dakshina Kannada district.

The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as it is believed to be 'an organised crime with inter-state links'.