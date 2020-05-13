Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted on July 30 and 31, says Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan

Earlier, last week, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishankannounced exams dates for JEE Main and NEET. As per the announcement, JEE Main 2020 would be now conducted from July 18 to July 23. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination would be conducted in the month of August.

The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19. "JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," Nishank said.