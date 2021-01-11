Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa's Cabinet expansion on January 13

Bengaluru: After protracted talks, negotiations and backroom manoeuvrings, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will expand his cabinet on Jan 13, the eve of the Sankranti festival. But it is likely to be a sweet and bitter experience for the ageing CM. He is likely to face a tough time trying to pacify some of the ambitious MLAs who may not find a berth.

On Sunday, the CM met top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda, in New Delhi.

"We have finalised seven names. January 14 is the festival. Most probably the oath-taking ceremony will take place on January 13 afternoon. I will confirm the names and portfolios later," the chief minister told reporters after arriving in Bengaluru from Delhi.

Before catching a flight to Bengaluru, Yediyurappa told mediapersons in Delhi that they will soon hear some good news.

He, however, ducked a question on whether he would complete his tenure as the CM. “It is a question that only you can answer,” he said. There are speculations about a possible leadership change in the state following discontent in the party.

The cabinet expansion in the state has been on the cards for over a year now, and the delay has led to some unease in the state unit.