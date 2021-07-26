Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa resigns: It is not the end of an era, it may mark another era

Clad always in white and a heart and thoughts painted in saffron, the never-smiling Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa single-handedly built the BJP in Karnataka. A man of few words, Hindutva politics runs in his blood 24x7x365. The 78-year-old warhorse who has stepped down and forced into the stables is unlikely to remain silent. When he will bolt and where to is to be seen. It is not the end of an era; it may mark another era.

For the records, he has said that he will work for the party and deliver whatever the party demands, including 150 plus seats in the Assembly elections in 2023 and all 24 seats for the Lok Sabha from Karnataka. But for that the warhorse has demanded unbridled power at his disposal and a powerful post for his second son BY Vijayendra.

Sources close to him say that what he says may not be what he means and what he means may not be what he does. And more than anything else, his bouts of silence can be deafening to many. This is where the BJP highcommand may have to be wary. He can easily and swiftly pull the rug from under anyone’s feet in one stroke as he would be smiling and shaking hands with the person in front of him.