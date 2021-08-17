Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have decided not move around with a convoy of police pilot vehicles that blare sirens that shoo away citizens from roads for the easy passage of VIPs.

Both of them have decided to do away with 'zero traffic' arrangements for their travel in the state. 'Zero traffic' arrangements for ministers and VIPs in the state often inconvenience the public as normal traffic is stopped to ensure quicker movement of the ministers and VIPs' vehicles. The zero traffic arrangements also stretch the police and traffic personnel available on duty.

Every day the CM's convoy makes regular trips between his official residence and Vidhana Soudha in central Bengaluru. Instead of 'zero traffic', the CM will travel signal free within Bengaluru which means that signals are turned green through the route of the convoy of the Chief Minister.

After the CM’s decision, the Bengaluru police issued an order cancelling 'zero traffic' privileges. The decision by the Chief Minister comes after he earlier announced that the state government will do away with garlands and bouquets during felicitations and official programmes and that they would instead be replaced with Kannada books.

The CM’s move received wide appreciation from police personnel and citizens.

Senior police officers welcomed the CMs' move and said that it will help reduce the inconvenience for the general public as well as help police and traffic officials prioritise the use of their personnel elsewhere. Constables and traffic police officials often bear the brunt of 'zero traffic' privileges as they are made to stand on the side of the road for hours together sometimes.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:27 PM IST