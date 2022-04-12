Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expresses full support for Save Soil movement

Karnataka: Honourable Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the Save Soil movement in Karnataka this morning in Manipal and pledged complete support for the #SaveSoil campaign on behalf of the Karnataka government.

Sadhguru's bike journey for #SaveSoil, which began on March 21, from London, UK, passed through the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Italy and Switzerland before entering France. Today is the 22nd day of the Save Soil movement and Sadhguru will be riding in to Brussels in Belgium.

Namaskaram Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Bommai-avare. We deeply appreciate your leadership & support to #SaveSoil in Karnataka. Above all, this Movement aims to transform farming into a prosperous & joyful proposition. We look forward to working with you. Regards & blessings. -Sg https://t.co/d6CZJYWXkq — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 12, 2022

At the launch of the campaign in Manipal, the Chief Minister said - “Congratulations, you have taken up a noble cause. Pranam to Sadhguru ji, our government is fully supportive of the initiative. You go ahead. This must be done in all taluks and all districts; Because if the soil survives, then humans will survive. The soil and the humankind share a direct relationship. Our whole life is a journey from the mother's womb to the Earth's womb. Therefore, the moral and most essential responsibility of saving the soil and its organic content lies with all human beings in order to make this journey a pleasant one.”

Energy Minister Shri Sunil Karkala and MLA Raghupati Bhatt were also present at the event.

Over 150 locals and volunteers who are #EarthBuddies in the SaveSoil campaign, participated in the flagging off.

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

Website: savesoil.org

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:51 PM IST