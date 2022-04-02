Save Soil Movement: 54 commonwealth nations pledge support

The Office of the Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nations said in a statement that “The mission of Save Soil ( Movement) to Save the Environment focussed on soil revitalization is fully in line with the thematic areas and implementation strategies under the Commonwealth’s proposed Living Lands Charter.” The statement went on to add that the “commonwealth of 54-member nations (recognize) the importance of multilateral cooperation, sustained commitment, and collective action, in conservation and management of our finite natural resources. Commonwealth Secretariat recognises that land and soil are under triple threat from climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss.” Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, launched the global Movement to Save Soil last month to save the planet’s soil from extinction.

The objective of the Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands (CALL) is to implement “targets agreed under the three Rio Conventions influencing policies and harnessing co-benefits in pursuit of a shared vision of living in harmony with nature.” The statement affirmed that the objectives of the Movement to Save Soil align with the CALL objectives.

ALSO READ Save Soil storms into global conscience as Sadhguru begins his 100 days journey

The global effort to Save Soil from extinction is steadily gaining support from several quarters. Political, business, social, ecological and cultural leaders in addition to celebrated artists, sportspersons and citizens from around the world are beginning to assert that systemic reforms to protect soil is the way forward to secure the future of the planet.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey spanning 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East to raise citizen awareness across countries and urge administrations to urgently formulate soil-friendly policies to save soil in their countries. Six Caribbean nations have signed MoUs with Save Soil pledging to work towards soil restoration.

Sadhguru has been interacting and will continue to interact with opinion makers - politicians, media persons, ecologists, influencers among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Caribbean nations unite to Save Soil

He will also address the 15th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP15) in the Ivory Coast in May during his 100-day journey. Political leaders from 170 countries are expected to attend. In the same month, Sadhguru will speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos urging leaders to act now to save soil from extinction in their countries.

The Save Soil Movement has prepared documents on soil-friendly guidelines for 192 countries. Separate documents have been prepared taking each country’s latitude, climatic conditions, soil type, agricultural tradition and economic parameters into consideration.

The Movement is supported by UNCCD, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Food Programme (WFP) and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:17 PM IST