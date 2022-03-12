Caribbean nations unite to Save Soil

Heads of Government and Ministers for Health, Agriculture, and Environment from four Caribbean nations participated in a historic moment, endorsing the Save Soil initiative by signing a memorandum of understanding with Conscious Planet founder and global leader Sadhguru.

Trinbagonian singer and “King of Soca” Machel Montano, who played a critical role in galvanizing Caribbean leadership towards this movement, opened the event, sharing a firm commitment to use his music as “a platform to reach as many people with the critical message to Save Soil.”

Honorable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, expressed his “pleasure to participate in this initiative to sign this memorandum of understanding with Conscious Planet as we [support] the Save Soil movement. The issue of soil degradation, which could potentially become soil extinction, is a significant threat to the planet. Over 30 years ago, when climate change was identified as a significant threat, it was small island states in the Caribbean that were in the forefront of this fight. It is instructive that, 30 plus years later, it is the very Caribbean small island states that are now seeking to drive this process of saving our soil from extinction.”

A historic moment for Antigua & Barbuda & @cpsavesoil The first MoU signed by Prime Minister @gastonbrowne & world renowned Yogi @Sadhguru Founder of Conscious Planet looks. The MoU looks at a need for national policies to secure future and present soil health. @machelmontano pic.twitter.com/zJeb1EUb6i — OPMAntiguaBarbuda (@AntiguaOpm) March 11, 2022

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) predicts that soil extinction could become a reality if soil degradation continues at present rates. Moreover, the FAO estimates that all the world’s topsoil may be extinct in 60 years. By 2045, food production may drop by 40% as the population crosses 9.3 billion. Soil extinction could lead to catastrophic crisis worldwide, including food and water shortages, droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations and unprecedented rates of species extinction.

Prime Minister Browne garnered the support of his Caribbean counterparts, including Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of St. Lucia Philip J. Pierre, and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris. All four heads of government spoke passionately about the importance of taking decisive action to regenerate and restore the world’s soil, with a clear commitment to institute soil-friendly policies.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris expressed his commendations “to bring this initiative to the Caribbean region” noting its “critical importance for the sustainability of all life on Earth.”

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit shared his “absolute support” for the Save Soil initiative, with conviction that “agriculture holds the promise [to] feed the society [and] all people. We have to recognize that the soil is in fact the most important element on earth.”

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip J. Pierre explained that his country “is at a stage where we need to revive our agriculture” and that “this initiative will suit us very well.” He was joined by the country’s Agriculture Minister, Alfred P. Prospere.

Sadhguru affirmed that “these small nations, these pearls in the ocean, [can] make that turn around and demonstrate” that every nation can and must save its soil in the interest of all future life on the planet. Additionally, he emphasized that “we have lost connection with what nurtures our lives. Seeing soil as an inert substance that you can extract from is a completely wrong approach. It is a living soil. This is the most important message that needs to go to the young generation and the future generations: soil is a living entity.”

Advertisement

A historic moment marked by the first #SaveSoil MoUs signed by the pearls of the ocean. Governments of Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, and St Kitts & Nevis — may your commitment to soil revitalization be an inspiration to the rest of the world. -Sg @CARICOMorg #CARICOM pic.twitter.com/0glWuMlFBy — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 11, 2022

The heads of government were joined by Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister for Health, Environment and Wellness, Sir Molwyn Joseph and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs, Samantha Marshall. Special thanks were given to Special Economic Envoy and founder of Global Citizen Forum, Mr. Armand Arton for assisting in carrying this initiative forward to the Caribbean Leaders. Mr. Arton also joined the ceremony via Zoom.

The memorandum was created in consultation with the top scientists in the world, considering each region’s latitude, climate, economic conditions, and traditional agricultural practices. The resolution, titled Soil Revitalization - Global Policy Draft & Solutions Handbook was presented by Sadhguru and accepted by the Caribbean Heads of States as an urgent and unifying initiative to restore soil health.

Advertisement

About Conscious Planet – Save Soil Movement

Conscious Planet is a long-term global effort to raise human consciousness in order to inspire responsible human-environmental action. Recognizing our responsibility to our children and future generations, Conscious Planet aims to raise the consciousness of 3.5 billion humans, turn ecological issues into election issues, and ensure we leave behind a planet that supports nature and all life.

Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru to address the soil crisis by inspiring 3.5 billion people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health. Our efforts are to drive policy change worldwide to safeguard, nurture and sustain soils to a minimum of 3-6% organic content.

Through a combination of global media outreach, live events, meetings with government officials, and a 30,000-km motorcycle trek across 24 countries, Sadhguru and a committed network of thought leaders, visionaries and influencers aim to involve 3.5 billion people in this movement to rekindle our relationship with nature and drive the policy changes needed to restore our planet and ensure a thriving world.

Learn more at SaveSoil.org

ALSO READ Save Soil Movement makes urgent pitch at UN about a silent ecological disaster

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:00 PM IST