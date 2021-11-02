Karnataka bypolls: Setback for CM Basavaraj Bommai as Congress wrests Hanagal seat from BJP

Bengaluru: In a setback for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP lost the bypoll in Hanagal in the home district of the CM. The Congress managed to bag the seat in a closely contested election. Bommai had campaigned hard as his prestige was at stake. This was also the first major electoral test for Bommai after he took over as CM late July.

Mane Shrinivas of the Congress, who had lost the 2018 elections by a slim margin, won by a margin of 7,225 votes. The BJP had denied a ticket to the powerful family of late Minister CM Udasi, who represented the constituency. Hanagal was represented by the late Udasi of the BJP, a close confidant of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

However, Ramesh Bhoosanur of the BJP emerged victorious Sindagi by a whopping 93,380 votes to emerge as a clear winner. Already losing relevance in Karnataka politics, the loss of Sindagi has come as a major setback for the JD(S) and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda as his party had to concede a sitting seat to the BJP. Sindagi was represented by former minister MC Managuli of the JD(S).

Both the seats in north Karnataka had witnessed a good turnout with Hanagal clocking 83.44% voting while at Sindagi 64.54%.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 07:49 PM IST