Karnataka: BM Mallikarjuna aka 'Fighter Ravi' quits BJP after being denied ticket

BM Mallikarjuna also known as 'Fighter Ravi' resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied the ticket.

Amid the ongoing disquiet over the allocation of tickets and stream of exits from the BJP ahead of the ensuing Assembly polls, former Karnataka chief minister and six-time BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar issued an ultimatum to the ruling party till Saturday evening, saying he was still hopeful of getting the ticket from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

Meeting with Pralhad Joshi

His remarks came after a meeting with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. His name did not figure in the first and second lists of candidates issued by the ruling party.

The BJP had reportedly advised him to stand down and not to seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party high command.

The BJP has yet to come clear on its choice of candidate from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

"I am still hopeful of bagging the ticket (from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment) and, as of now, no discussions are ongoing with any other party," Shettar said after the meeting.

"I believe in the high command and am hopeful of receiving a positive signal (on his candidature) from them. I haven't yet opened discussions with any other political party," Shetter added.

Joshi, meanwhile, said he had a "healthy discussion" with the former chief minister.

"He served us as MLA for the last 30 years. The party requires his services in the coming days," Joshi said.

He said that the party will take an appropriate decision on him.

Scotching speculations on Shettar's future in the BJP, Joshi said, "Did he say anything about leaving the party? He did not tell me anything about it," Joshi added.

Fresh faces in the fore

The BJP has been fighting flames of dissent after the party declared the first and second list of candidates for May 10 Assembly polls. The ruling party decided against allotting fresh tickets to several of its sitting MLAs and brought fresh faces to the fore instead.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate's lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment. However, he later extended his ultimatum to 6pm on Saturday.

The counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 13.

