Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination from Shiggaon Assembly constituency; watch |

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed the nomination from Shiggaon Assembly constituency on Saturday for the upcoming elections.

Bommai submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer for the Shiggaon Assembly Constituency at the Tahsildar’s office today.

Accompanied by party workers and leaders, Bommai arrived in his home constituency to submit his nomination papers. The Chief Minister paid a visit to the Dyamamma Devi Temple in Shiggaon before meeting the Returning Officer.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files nomination from Shiggaon Assembly constituency for the upcoming elections pic.twitter.com/N5MZAQ4Ngf — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Election Commission issues notification for Assembly polls

On Thursday, the Election Commission issued a notification for the state Assembly polls in Karnataka, which are scheduled to take place on May 10. The results of the polls will be announced on May 13.

Bommai pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Chennamma

After visiting the temple, Bommai paid tributes to the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Chennamma. Bommai has won the Shiggaon Assembly constituency three times, having first contested and won in the 2008 Assembly elections, and retaining it successfully in the two subsequent polls.

Bommai's submission of nomination papers for the Shiggaon Assembly Constituency marks the start of the Karnataka state Assembly polls. The Chief Minister paid his respects at the famous Dyamamma Devi Temple and paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Chennamma before submitting his nomination papers. The election results will be announced on May 13.