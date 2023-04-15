Karnataka Elections 2023: M P Kumaraswamy joins JD(S) after resigning as BJP legislator |

A day after quitting BJP on being denied the party ticket to contest May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy on Friday joined JD(S).

The three-time MLA, who has also resigned as legislator, joined JD(S) in presence of the party's legislature party leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and state President C M Ibrahim.

BJP named Deepak Doddaiah as candidate from Mudigere

In the BJP's second list of 23 candidates announced on Wednesday night, Deepak Doddaiah was named as candidate from Mudigere.

MP Kumaraswamy has blamed BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi for not getting the ticket. JD(S) has already fielded former MLA B B Ningaiah from Mudigere.

HD Kumaraswamy hinted about leaders leaving BJP to join JD(S)

The Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 are right around the corner, and the drama in the state is unfolding in full swing. On Friday, former Chief Minister of the state made a statement in the media saying that many leaders will be joining JD(S).

"Many leaders will join JD(S) tomorrow. (BJP leader) Doddappa Gowda Patil Naribol's name is final. We are keen to win 30 to 40 seats in Uttara Karnataka. I will release the second list of candidates tomorrow," former CM & JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy told the media.

Laxman Savadi, 2 others quit party

After senior leader and a Lingayat strongman Laxman Savadi quit the party in the morning, a former BJP MLA, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, announced his exit. One of the ministers, S Angara, has also threatened to quit. All three have been dropped as candidates.

“I have made my decision. I am not one to go around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under anyone's influence,” a defiant Savadi told reporters.