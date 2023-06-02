Karnataka: Bifurcation of Belagavi likely, hints Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi

The new legislature building of Karnataka in Belagavi |

Bengaluru: The new Congress government in Karnataka is keen on the bifurcation or trifurcation of Belagavi, one of the biggest districts in terms of size and politics that borders Maharashtra.

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, an influential leader of the Jarkiholi clan, gave a hint to this effect during his first visit as minister to the district.

When the BJP government had carved out Vijayanagara from Ballari district, Jarkiholi had launched a vigorous campaign seeking to bifurcate or trifurcate Belagavi.

There are many who support Jarkiholi. This is because the district is huge, comprising 506 gram panchayats — the most in the state — 14 talukas; 18 assembly segments and two-and-a-half Lok Sabha seats.

Challenges faced by people in Belagavi

Local leaders point out that the division of Belagavi district would bring the administration closer, along with additional funds that could be utilised for development works. People from fringe areas in the district have to travel 100-200km to reach the district headquarters (Belagavi).

There are other advantages and disadvantages. Once the division of the district takes place, the local administration would be able to better focus on villages that Maharashtra has laid claim to, alleging that these areas have been neglected and that the people there want a merger with the neighbouring state.

Moves of bifuraction were put a hold by various protests

The division would see one of the new districts where Marathi-speaking population may far outnumber Kannadigas.

Earlier there were sporadic moves to bifurcate Belagavi district, but vehement protests by Kannada organisations forced the then chief minister JH Patel to put the plan on hold.

These organisations had pointed out that the disintegration of the district would increase Marathi domination. However, the organisations have now softened their stand. “We are not against bifurcation or trifurcation of Belagavi. Our only demand now is that the government focus on the case filed by Maharashtra in the Supreme Court for the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into that state. Till then, they should not venture into dividing the district,” Ashok Chandaragi, convener of the action committee of Kannada associations, was quoted in the media.

Meanwhile, other districts like Uttara Kannada and Tumakuru are also seeking bifurcation given the distance from district headquarters.