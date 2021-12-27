e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:25 PM IST

Karnataka: 80 students fall sick after dead lizard found in sambar in government school meal

According to sources in the education department, the condition of two of the children is stated to be "critical."
Shankar Raj
Photo: Representative Image

Over 80 school children fell sick Monday after consuming sambar in which a dead lizard was found, according to reports coming from the Haveri district of Karnataka.

The incident took place in the Government Primary school of Venkatapura Tanda village. All of them have been rushed to the government hospital in Ranibennur which is nearest to the town.

According to sources in the education department, the condition of two of the children is stated to be "critical."

According to eyewitnesses, when the midday meal was being served, one of the boys got sambar with a dead lizard. The boy alerted others and immediately started vomiting.

Soon, other students began to fall sick. The district administration has directed the authorities to take appropriate action on negligence by the school authorities.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:25 PM IST
