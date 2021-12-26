Singrauli: Seven members of tribal family fall sick after eating Kodo millet

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected food poisoning case, seven members of a tribal family, including four children, fell sick after eating Kodo millet at a village in Singrauli district, sources said on Sunday.

They are admitted at a Community Health Centre in Sarai town of the district, sources said. The victims have been identified as Patiraj, Jagahariya, Munni, Sunni, Ashish, Kamalesh and Shivani.

According to reports, the family, a resident of Diya Gadai, had prepared Chapati using Kodi millet’s dough on Saturday night. After eating the Chapati, all of them fell unconscious.

The neighbours, who spotted the family unconscious, informed the police. They were later admitted to the community health centre.

In charge of Sarai police station, Santosh Tiwari, said that all victims were stable. “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of food poisoning,” he said.

(With input from Amit Singh Parihar)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:49 PM IST