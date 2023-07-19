 BREAKING: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Karnataka's Bengaluru; Explosives Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBREAKING: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Karnataka's Bengaluru; Explosives Seized

BREAKING: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Karnataka's Bengaluru; Explosives Seized

It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru. All five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Bengaluru; Explosives Seized | Representative Image

Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested 5 suspected terrorists on Wednesday. They have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid. It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru. All five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists. CCB has also seized explosive materials, the team confirmed in a statement.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Karnataka's...

BREAKING: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Karnataka's...

Gujarat Rains: Flooding In Rajkot's Dhoraji Inundates Vehicles And Homes; Visuals Surface

Gujarat Rains: Flooding In Rajkot's Dhoraji Inundates Vehicles And Homes; Visuals Surface

Karnataka: Kannada Lecturer Sparks Controversy After Ridiculing Moon Mission, Says 'Chandrayaan 3...

Karnataka: Kannada Lecturer Sparks Controversy After Ridiculing Moon Mission, Says 'Chandrayaan 3...

Jayant Narlikar Birthday: Celebrating The Astrophysical Legacy Of One Of India's Greatest Scholars

Jayant Narlikar Birthday: Celebrating The Astrophysical Legacy Of One Of India's Greatest Scholars

Centre Calls For All-Party Meeting Today Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Centre Calls For All-Party Meeting Today Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament