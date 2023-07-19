BREAKING: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Karnataka's Bengaluru; Explosives Seized

Karnataka: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested By Crime Branch For Planning Blast In Bengaluru; Explosives Seized | Representative Image

Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested 5 suspected terrorists on Wednesday. They have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid. It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru. All five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists. CCB has also seized explosive materials, the team confirmed in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)