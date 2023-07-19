Bengaluru Cop Takes Transport Bus Wheel After Driver Falls Sick Amid VVIP Movement On City Roads (Watch) |

Bengaluru: In an incident showing selflessness and exemplary act of service on Tuesday, a Bengaluru cop drove a transport bus after the bus driver fell sick in traffic. Due to the general meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Ramachandra was assigned special duty to ensure the smooth management of VVIP movement on Monday and Tuesday. With the presence of several prominent leaders, VVIP movement caused increased traffic activity on the city's roads, requiring careful attention from law enforcement.

A Quick Response to an Emergency

While carrying out his duties on the Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, ACP Ramachandra encountered a critical situation. He noticed that a driver of a government BMTC bus, operating on Route No. 330, had fallen seriously ill. In the midst of heavy traffic, the driver had no choice but to park the bus on the side of the road.

Cop Drove The Bus Himself Amid Traffic

Upon assessing the severity of the situation, ACP Ramachandra acted promptly and responsibly. Without any delay, he arranged for an ambulance to transport the ailing driver to Bowring Hospital for immediate medical attention. Demonstrating exceptional compassion and a sense of duty, the ACP did not stop there.

Realising that the parked bus was contributing to traffic congestion and could create further complications, ACP Ramachandra took a bold decision. He took the steering wheel and drove the BMTC bus himself for over a kilometre, skillfully navigating through the traffic-laden roads. He safely parked the bus at the BMTC bus shelter, thereby lessen the disruption and inconvenience caused by the emergency.

A True Display of Leadership and Responsibility

ACP Ramachandra's swift actions and selfless dedication to ensuring public safety and the smooth flow of traffic in a critical situation exemplify true leadership and responsibility. Despite the high-profile nature of the ongoing opposition party meeting, the ACP prioritised the well-being of the driver, passengers and other road users without hesitation.

