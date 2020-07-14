Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 declared: Overall pass percentage is 69.20; check result at karresults.nic.in

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka has declared 2nd PUC/class 12 result today. Students who appeared in the class 12 exams can check their results through the website, karresults.nic.in.

According to reports, of the 5,56,267 students who wrote the exams, 3,84,947 have passed. This year, 69.20% students have passed the 2nd PUC or Class 12 exam this year. In Science stream a total of 76.2% of the students have passed while in Commerce and Arts, the pass percent is 65.52% and 41.27%, respectively.