Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020 declared: Overall pass percentage is 69.20; check result at karresults.nic.in

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka has declared 2nd PUC/class 12 result today. Students who appeared in the class 12 exams can check their results through the website, karresults.nic.in.
According to reports, of the 5,56,267 students who wrote the exams, 3,84,947 have passed. This year, 69.20% students have passed the 2nd PUC or Class 12 exam this year. In Science stream a total of 76.2% of the students have passed while in Commerce and Arts, the pass percent is 65.52% and 41.27%, respectively.
Girls have outperformed boys in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year. 68.73% girl students have passed as against 54.73% boys. Meanwhile, the top district this year has been Udupi with 90.71% of students passed which is followed by Dakshin Karnataka and then Kodagu with 81.53% of students passed.
Due to COVID-19 outbreak and followed lockdown, exams were disrupted and were postponed midway from its initial schedule. The pending exams were conducted in June.
In 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)