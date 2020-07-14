Karnataka board declared 2nd PUC result 2020 on karresults.nic.in; click here for more details

Around, 5.95 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams this year. Due to COVID-19 outbreak and followed lockdown, exams were disrupted and were postponed midway from its initial schedule. The pending exams were conducted in June.

In 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.