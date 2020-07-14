Karnataka board declared 2nd PUC result 2020 on karresults.nic.in; click here for more details

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka has declared 2nd PUC/class 12 result today.
Students who appeared in the class 12 exams can check their results through the website- karresults.nic.in.
Steps to check 2nd PUC result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official exam result portal - karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Find link for PUC Result 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number/password
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard / take printout for future reference
A total of 69.80 percent students cleared the PUC 2nd year exam this year. The pass percentage was quite high than the last year which was 61.73 percent.
Around, 5.95 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams this year. Due to COVID-19 outbreak and followed lockdown, exams were disrupted and were postponed midway from its initial schedule. The pending exams were conducted in June.
In 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.
