Anxious moments for CBSE Class 12 students as website crashes for 5 hrs

Mumbai: Students, parents and schools were caught in anxiety as the official website to check the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results crashed after results were announced on Monday. Students could not login or check their results online for more than five hours.

It led to panic among city-school students who were anxiously waiting for CBSE Class 12 results as few exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Hrushikesh Jadhav, a student of St Joseph's High School, Panvel, who secured 96.6 per cent in Science stream said, "I was checking my result at 1.30 pm but the website crashed again, when I checked at 3 pm the website was still not working. Finally, my school informed me of my marks as I topped in my school."

Avantika Jain, a student of Humanities stream said, "I was scared when I could not access my results. I tried refreshing the website several times but had to wait for three hours to finally check my result."

On the other hand, Karissa Phonglam who topped Ryan International School, Kandivali in the Science stream, said, "I was unable to check my result as the website was down. Then I logged into the DigiLocker app to find out that I had secured 96.8 per cent."

Parents and schools had to wait for three to five hours to access results. Subhojit Chatterjee, a parent said, "We were scared as I was trying to access my son's results since 1 pm. When I could not check it, I finally called the school authorities."

The CBSE tweeted at around 3.30 pm on Monday stating, "As informed by the NIC there is a technical issue in accessing CBSE results. The same is likely to resume in two hours. However, complete results have been sent to all schools and students can obtain their results from schools. The results are also being pushed through DigiLocker."

This year, around 20,552 students from Maharashtra appeared for the CBSE Class board exams, out of which 18,577 cleared the exam. The state secured an overall pass percentage of 90.39 per cent with city schools scoring a 100 per cent pass result.