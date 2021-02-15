Karnataka: 28 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru test positive for COVID-19

Even as Karnataka has been witnessing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, 28 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday. A party hosted in the apartment complex is being considered as a probable cause for the cases. “There are 1,000 more residents who are yet to be tested. The cause cannot be ascertained yet but a party hosted is being considered to be a probable reason. Among the five blocks, 533 residents in three units were willing to be checked,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told the media.

Members who have tested positive are self-quarantining and they are using the reverse isolation technique to limit the exposure of those who tested negative for the virus. The apartment is located in Bommanahalli area.