Karnataka: 28 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru test positive for COVID-19

Even as Karnataka has been witnessing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, 28 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday. A party hosted in the apartment complex is being considered as a probable cause for the cases. “There are 1,000 more residents who are yet to be tested. The cause cannot be ascertained yet but a party hosted is being considered to be a probable reason. Among the five blocks, 533 residents in three units were willing to be checked,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told the media.
Members who have tested positive are self-quarantining and they are using the reverse isolation technique to limit the exposure of those who tested negative for the virus. The apartment is located in Bommanahalli area.
"We are taking all precautions and have sanitised the premises. Surveys of the households are underway and we will also be sending samples for genome sequencing to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) on Monday," Manjunath said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Sunday reported 414 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of infections and death toll to just over 9.45 lakh and 12,265 respectively. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 241 of the fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada came next with 24 followed by Mysuru at 21, while the remaining cases were scattered over the state.