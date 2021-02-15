Karnataka: 56 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru test positive for COVID-19

In a shocking news, 56 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru's Bilekahalli have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a Deccan Herald report, the complex has around 1,500 residents of which 513 have so far been tested for the infection.

Reportedly, at least 45 people attended a party at an apartment complex recently and all of them got infected. They also ended up infecting their respective family members.

However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have said that none of them had any COVID-19 symptoms and none required hospitalisation. "On Sunday, BBMP officials rushed to the apartment complex. Fortunately, most of them are youngsters and are asymptomatic. None required hospitalisation. None of the 56 have a domestic travel history either. But further contact tracing is on. There were 45 to 50 people at this party who further infected their respective families. We even held a meeting with the apartment association at SNN Lakeview apartment," M Ramakrishna, Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli zone, BBMP, said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has 5,855 active cases with 9,27,150 recoveries. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), so far 12,265 people have lost their battle to COVID-19 in the state.