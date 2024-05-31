Karimganj Seat, Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Karimganj, out of 14 in the northeastern state of Assam, is a prominent seat and witnessed polls on May 26th during the 2nd phase of the Lok Sabha election. This constituency is a SC-reserved constituency and has a literacy rate of 63.63 percent. It has eight assembly segments spanning two districts: Karimganj, which includes Ratabari, Patharkandi, Karimganj North, Karimganj South, and Badarpur constituencies; and Hailakandi, which includes Hailakandi, Katlicherra, and Algapur assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured Ratabari and Patharkandi constituencies, whereas the Congress secured Karimganj North and Karimganj South constituencies, followed by the AIUDF party, which secured Badarpur, Hailakandi, Katlicherra, and Algapur assembly seats. According to the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this constituency is 12,04,807 and 1,10,485, which is around 91.6 percent, and 8.4 percent, respectively.

Contestants

The BJP fielded Kripanath Mallah for the second consecutive time against Rashid Ahmed Choudhury from the Congress for this key parliamentary seat. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive win, whereas the Congress is aiming to reclaim this seat after losing it to the AIUDF in 2014 elections.

Previous Poll Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Kripanath Mallah, with 4,73,046 votes and 44.62 percent of the vote share, defeated the AIUDF’s Radheshyam Biswas with 38,389 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the AIUDF’s Radheshyam Biswas, with 3,62,866 votes and 41.11 percent of the vote share, defeated Krishna Das from the BJP with 1,02,094 marginal votes.

In 2009, Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya of the Congress, with 7,920 marginal votes, defeated Rajesh Mallah from the Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF), securing 2,59,717 votes and 37.89 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.