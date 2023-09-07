 Kanpur Man Alleges Daughter Strip-Searched & Photographed Naked At Police Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKanpur Man Alleges Daughter Strip-Searched & Photographed Naked At Police Station

Kanpur Man Alleges Daughter Strip-Searched & Photographed Naked At Police Station

He further alleged that the personnel at the Saadh police station also exerted pressure on her to marry the accused, and this caused a nervous breakdown, after which she was admitted to the LLR Hospital.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Man Alleges Daughter Strip-Searched, Photographed. |

Kanpur, September 7: A man in Kanpur has alleged that his teen daughter was strip-searched at a city police station and her pictures were taken before the 22-year-old youth who had allegedly been stalking her. He further alleged that the personnel at the Saadh police station also exerted pressure on her to marry the accused, and this caused a nervous breakdown, after which she was admitted to the LLR Hospital.

The girl’s father is a street vendor

The girl’s father is a street vendor dealing in footwear. However, Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said on Thursday that the man’s allegations were not corroborated in the primary investigation.

Police conducting a detailed inquiry

“ACP (Ghatampur) Dinesh Shukla and I are conducting a detailed inquiry into the case and a case has been lodged against the 22-year-old youth under IPC sections 504, 506 and section 7/8 of the POCSO Act,” she said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sister Of Alleged Robbery Accused Approaches SP Alleging Misconduct By Civil Lines...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Issues Statement In Support Of His Son Udhayanidhi Stalin; Attacks PM Modi

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Issues Statement In Support Of His Son Udhayanidhi Stalin; Attacks PM Modi

Kanpur Man Alleges Daughter Strip-Searched & Photographed Naked At Police Station

Kanpur Man Alleges Daughter Strip-Searched & Photographed Naked At Police Station

Janmashtami 2023: From Mathura To Mumbai; Here's How Devotees Celebrated Lord Krishna's Birthday

Janmashtami 2023: From Mathura To Mumbai; Here's How Devotees Celebrated Lord Krishna's Birthday

Bengaluru: Frustrated Over Suspicion Of Her Character, Woman Kills Live-In Partner By Stabbing In...

Bengaluru: Frustrated Over Suspicion Of Her Character, Woman Kills Live-In Partner By Stabbing In...

'Flight Ke Saath Air Hostess Ko Bhi Kharid Lunga': BJP Leader Offloaded For Unruly Behaviour During...

'Flight Ke Saath Air Hostess Ko Bhi Kharid Lunga': BJP Leader Offloaded For Unruly Behaviour During...