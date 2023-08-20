Madhya Pradesh: Sister Of Alleged Robbery Accused Approaches SP Alleging Misconduct By Civil Lines Police Station Of Chhatarpur

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The civil lines police of Chhatarpur had arrested a man a few days ago on alleged charges of robbery. The sister of the alleged accused has however, alleged misconduct and foul play by the cops posted at the Civil lines police station, and has approached the Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi, demanding fair probe in the case.

Official sources said that the man who had been arrested on alleged charges of robbery is named Dinesh Dubey. His sister named Sunita Tiwari resides in the Jasguvakhurd village of Bijawar town of Chhatarpur. She approached SP Sanghi on Sunday and submitted a written application to him, in which she had stated that her brother Dubey used to work as a reporter at a news media organization in Chhatarpur. A few days ago, Dubey had unearthed some corrupt practices ongoing at the Civil lines police station of the town, owing to which the station house officer (SHO) of the police station, Kamlesh Sahu was irked with him.

She further stated in the application that on August 8, Dubey was heading towards a restaurant for dinner, when the cops posted at the Civil lines police station caught hold of him and sent him to jail on fake charges of robbery. Tiwari further alleged that when she went to meet Dubey in the jail, Dubey told her that cops had been assaulting him brutally, were hurling casteist slurs on him and were even urinating on his face.

Following this, Tiwari immediately approached SP Sanghi and told her about the alleged irregularities at the Civil lines police station. SP Sanghi has assured her of fair probe in the case.

